Domestic dispute turns tragic as youthful Kiambu doctor, Dr. DENNIS MASOBA, stabs his Kamba wife to death - They looked like a perfect couple on social media (PHOTOs)





Tuesday, August 11, 2026 - A domestic dispute has turned tragic after Dr. Dennis Masoba Nyambane, a Consultant General Surgeon working for the Kiambu County Government and primarily stationed at Kiambu Level 5 Hospital, was arrested over the killing of his wife, Mary Mwende Mutie.

Reports indicate that the incident occurred inside the couple’s Kiambu apartment, where they had reportedly been living for just about two weeks.

Dr. Masoba is alleged to have attacked Mary with a kitchen knife during a domestic dispute, fatally injuring her.

Reports indicate that Mary attempted to flee the apartment through the building’s staircase after sustaining the injury but collapsed and died at the scene.

Bloodstains reportedly found along the staircase suggested that she had tried to escape before collapsing.

Following the incident, Dr. Masoba was arrested and taken into police custody.

He was presented before a Kiambu court on Monday, August 10, 2026, where investigators requested additional time to complete their investigations and compile evidence in the case.

The court allowed investigators to detain Dr. Masoba for seven days.

He will also undergo a mandatory psychiatric evaluation as investigations continue.

Mary is reported to have left behind a three-year-old son.

The tragedy has shocked those who knew the couple, with photographs shared on social media previously portraying them as a happy family.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.