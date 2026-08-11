KARANJA KIBICHO’s ex-side chick, PAULINE NJOROGE, celebrates her lover in a sweet message amid claims she snatched him from another woman





Tuesday, August 11, 2026 - Renowned communications strategist and political commentator Pauline Njoroge has taken to social media to celebrate her lover, Charles Wairumbi, praising his support and encouragement during challenging moments.

Njoroge shared the heartfelt message on X, highlighting the importance of having someone who offers reassurance and motivation when life becomes difficult.

“Having a supportive partner in your corner who cheers you on, reassures you and reminds you to keep going even when the going is tough, makes all the difference,” Njoroge wrote.

The post was accompanied by a photo of Njoroge standing arm-in-arm with her partner, Charles Wairumbi, outdoors.

Wairumbi was publicly introduced by Njoroge during her 40th birthday celebrations in September 2025, when the two appeared together in matching outfits.

Their relationship was, however, marred by controversy after claims emerged that she had snatched him from another woman and wrecked his marriage.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.