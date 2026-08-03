Detectives arrest armed robbers captured on viral CCTV footage raiding houses in Kisumu and stealing from tenants - One of the suspects snitched on his colleagues after arrest (PHOTOs)

Monday, August 3, 2026 - Days after a brazen home invasion in Chiga, Kisumu East Sub-County, was captured on CCTV and sparked widespread public outrage, detectives have arrested three suspects believed to be behind the violent robbery.
The
breakthrough followed a meticulously coordinated, intelligence-led operation by
detectives from the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB), Nyanza,
working jointly with officers from DCI Kisumu East.
The
operation began at Kisumu Rotary College, where detectives arrested Reagan
Otieno Silvester, believed to be one of the three robbers captured on CCTV
during the July 30, 2026 incident.
Investigations
indicate that Reagan is the suspect seen carrying away a stolen 55-inch Hisense
television from the victim’s house.
Following
his arrest, Reagan led detectives to Rabour area in Kadibo Sub-County, where
his alleged accomplice, Mohamed Ramadhan alias Moha, had been hiding.
Upon
arrival, detectives arrested Christopher Onyango Okoth and Fidel Omondi Were.
However,
Mohamed Ramadhan escaped the police dragnet after scaling a perimeter wall and
fleeing.
A search
of Mohamed Ramadhan’s rented house in Nyang’ande led to the recovery of an
imitation firearm resembling a pistol concealed beneath a bed, along with
several SIM cards.
A
subsequent search at Reagan Otieno’s residence yielded additional property
suspected to have been stolen.
Among the
recovered items was the national identity card of a victim of a violent robbery
in which a 55-inch television and other valuables were stolen, providing
detectives with a crucial lead linking the suspects to the offence.
The three suspects remain in
custody pending arraignment.
All recovered items have been secured as exhibits as detectives continue pursuing the fugitive suspect and working to identify the rightful owners of the recovered property.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
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