Detectives arrest armed robbers captured on viral CCTV footage raiding houses in Kisumu and stealing from tenants - One of the suspects snitched on his colleagues after arrest (PHOTOs)





Monday, August 3, 2026 - Days after a brazen home invasion in Chiga, Kisumu East Sub-County, was captured on CCTV and sparked widespread public outrage, detectives have arrested three suspects believed to be behind the violent robbery.

The breakthrough followed a meticulously coordinated, intelligence-led operation by detectives from the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB), Nyanza, working jointly with officers from DCI Kisumu East.

The operation began at Kisumu Rotary College, where detectives arrested Reagan Otieno Silvester, believed to be one of the three robbers captured on CCTV during the July 30, 2026 incident.

Investigations indicate that Reagan is the suspect seen carrying away a stolen 55-inch Hisense television from the victim’s house.

Following his arrest, Reagan led detectives to Rabour area in Kadibo Sub-County, where his alleged accomplice, Mohamed Ramadhan alias Moha, had been hiding.

Upon arrival, detectives arrested Christopher Onyango Okoth and Fidel Omondi Were.

However, Mohamed Ramadhan escaped the police dragnet after scaling a perimeter wall and fleeing.

A search of Mohamed Ramadhan’s rented house in Nyang’ande led to the recovery of an imitation firearm resembling a pistol concealed beneath a bed, along with several SIM cards.

A subsequent search at Reagan Otieno’s residence yielded additional property suspected to have been stolen.

Among the recovered items was the national identity card of a victim of a violent robbery in which a 55-inch television and other valuables were stolen, providing detectives with a crucial lead linking the suspects to the offence.

The three suspects remain in custody pending arraignment.

All recovered items have been secured as exhibits as detectives continue pursuing the fugitive suspect and working to identify the rightful owners of the recovered property.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.