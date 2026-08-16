Nosy man records his neighbour having MECHI with a lady at his mabati house - Msichana Alikua Anapiga Nduru Sana (VIDEO)

Sunday, August 16, 2026 - A nosy man stood outside his neighbour’s mabati house and recorded a video of him having an intense mechi session with a lady.
The
lady was heard screaming loudly during the private encounter, disturbing other
neighbours.
The
video has sparked hilarious reactions on social media, with many making fun of
the situation.
“Living
in such structures requires loud music during mechi,” a social media user
wrote.
“It’s
the cold season. Just understand them,” another user added.
Watch the video.
It’s cold season out here in the ghetto and entertainment ain’t optional. pic.twitter.com/6vItqC5NIz— 254 Insight 🇰🇪 (@254_Insight) August 15, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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