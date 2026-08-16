Nosy man records his neighbour having MECHI with a lady at his mabati house - Msichana Alikua Anapiga Nduru Sana (VIDEO)





Sunday, August 16, 2026 - A nosy man stood outside his neighbour’s mabati house and recorded a video of him having an intense mechi session with a lady.

The lady was heard screaming loudly during the private encounter, disturbing other neighbours.

The video has sparked hilarious reactions on social media, with many making fun of the situation.

“Living in such structures requires loud music during mechi,” a social media user wrote.

“It’s the cold season. Just understand them,” another user added.

Watch the video.

It’s cold season out here in the ghetto and entertainment ain’t optional. pic.twitter.com/6vItqC5NIz — 254 Insight 🇰🇪 (@254_Insight) August 15, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.