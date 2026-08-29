Looming court battle as it emerges that KCB Bank Head of Data Protection ROSEMARY KIMWATU was buried at night after her husband moved to the court to stop her burial





Saturday, August 29, 2026 - The late KCB Head of Data Protection, Rosemary Kimwatu, is reported to have been buried at night after her estranged husband, Kevin Migwe, moved to court and obtained orders seeking to stop her burial.

According to blogger Cyprian Nyakundi, the burial happened at night after Kimwatu failed to serve the family with the court order that had stopped the burial over a dispute concerning her next of kin details.

Kimwatu had told the court that his wish was to bury his wife at their ancestral home located in Matasia within Ngong Sub-County, Kajiado County, adding that it is the rightful place where she should be interred.

He was seeking to block her burial at her parents’ home in Kericho County.

He argued that Rosemary’s parents and sister had locked him out of all burial plans and arrangements.

“Having not been involved in the burial arrangements, I am apprehensive that my deceased wife will not be given a befitting send-off and, further, whether our children and I will ever have access to the deceased’s grave site,” Kimwatu stated.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.