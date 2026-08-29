Looming court battle as it emerges that KCB Bank Head of Data Protection ROSEMARY KIMWATU was buried at night after her husband moved to the court to stop her burial

Saturday, August 29, 2026 - The late KCB Head of Data Protection, Rosemary Kimwatu, is reported to have been buried at night after her estranged husband, Kevin Migwe, moved to court and obtained orders seeking to stop her burial.
According
to blogger Cyprian Nyakundi, the burial happened at night after Kimwatu failed
to serve the family with the court order that had stopped the burial over a
dispute concerning her next of kin details.
Kimwatu
had told the court that his wish was to bury his wife at their ancestral home
located in Matasia within Ngong Sub-County, Kajiado County, adding that it is
the rightful place where she should be interred.
He was
seeking to block her burial at her parents’ home in Kericho County.
He argued
that Rosemary’s parents and sister had locked him out of all burial plans and
arrangements.
“Having not been involved in
the burial arrangements, I am apprehensive that my deceased wife will not be
given a befitting send-off and, further, whether our children and I will ever
have access to the deceased’s grave site,” Kimwatu stated.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
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