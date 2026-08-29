Deceased KCB Senior Executive ROSEMARY KIMWATU’s sister shows the multimillion mansion she built on her husband’s land, only for him to kick her out - Aki Wanaume Hawana Huruma (PHOTO)

Saturday, August 29, 2026 - A sister of the late Kenya Commercial Bank Head of Data Protection, Rosemary Kimwatu, has shared a photo of the multimillion mansion that she built on her husband’s land.
The house features a modern architectural design and is a
sight to behold.
Sadly, Rosemary was reportedly kicked out of the house by
her estranged husband, forcing her to rent a house in Ngong, where she later
died.
Rosemary’s sister accompanied the photo with an emotional
post that read:
“Hard work is supposed to pay. Instead, it was all taken
away from her.
“It drove her mad – literally, and now as a last way to show
her respect, love and gratitude for being our chief champion, we are giving her
a queen's send-off, at a place she will never have to give up.
“She is a force to reckon with – she was our Commander.
“She had a whole army behind her. I was her defender, her
guard-dog, her kin.
“We will bury our sister.”
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments