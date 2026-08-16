SHOCK as Murang’a man kills his wife and takes his own life, barely 3 hours after moving in together- He went berserk after she sent him a photo with another man





Sunday, August 16, 2026 - A couple in Nyerere Village, Murang’a County, were found dead on August 9, 2026, barely three hours after moving in together to begin their “come-we-stay” marriage.

The victims were identified as Patrick Mwangi, 28, and Jackline Wambui, 25.

According to the account provided, Wambui arrived at Mwangi’s home at around 4:00 PM to begin their new life together.

The couple shortly afterwards left on a motorcycle to celebrate their union before returning home at around 7:00 PM.

Upon their return, Mwangi’s mother, Wangare, reportedly noticed that Wambui appeared tired, drowsy, and heavily intoxicated.

At around 7:15 PM, Mwangi visited his parents’ nearby home to say goodbye.

According to his mother, Mwangi appeared bitter and complained that Wambui had posted a photo of another man on social media and sent it to him.

He reportedly said that she had threatened to leave him if he did not treat her well.

About 15 minutes later, Wangare reportedly became uneasy and went to check on the newlyweds.

She was met with a grim discovery after finding Mwangi hanging behind the house.

Neighbours who went to check inside the couple’s home subsequently found Wambui dead.

Murang’a County Police Commander Cleti Kimaiyo said preliminary investigations indicate that Mwangi killed Wambui before taking his own life.

The bodies were moved to the Maragua Level Four Hospital mortuary, where postmortem examinations are expected to establish the official causes of their deaths.

Police are continuing with investigations into the tragic incident.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.