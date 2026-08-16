SHOCK as Murang’a man kills his wife and takes his own life, barely 3 hours after moving in together- He went berserk after she sent him a photo with another man

Sunday, August 16, 2026 - A couple in Nyerere Village, Murang’a County, were found dead on August 9, 2026, barely three hours after moving in together to begin their “come-we-stay” marriage.
The victims were identified as Patrick Mwangi, 28, and
Jackline Wambui, 25.
According to the account provided, Wambui arrived at
Mwangi’s home at around 4:00 PM to begin their new life together.
The couple shortly afterwards left on a motorcycle to
celebrate their union before returning home at around 7:00 PM.
Upon their return, Mwangi’s mother, Wangare, reportedly
noticed that Wambui appeared tired, drowsy, and heavily intoxicated.
At around 7:15 PM, Mwangi visited his parents’ nearby home
to say goodbye.
According to his mother, Mwangi appeared bitter and
complained that Wambui had posted a photo of another man on social media and
sent it to him.
He reportedly said that she had threatened to leave him if
he did not treat her well.
About 15 minutes later, Wangare reportedly became uneasy and
went to check on the newlyweds.
She was met with a grim discovery after finding Mwangi
hanging behind the house.
Neighbours who went to check inside the couple’s home
subsequently found Wambui dead.
Murang’a County Police Commander Cleti Kimaiyo said
preliminary investigations indicate that Mwangi killed Wambui before taking his
own life.
The bodies were moved to the Maragua Level Four Hospital
mortuary, where postmortem examinations are expected to establish the official
causes of their deaths.
Police are continuing with investigations into the tragic incident.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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