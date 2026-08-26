Controversial Mwingi Central MP GIDEON MULYUNGI takes to the dance floor with different women at a social gathering - Huyu Mheshimiwa Anapenda Skirt Sana (VIDEO)





Wednesday, August 26, 2026 - Mwingi Central Member of Parliament Gideon Mulyungi has once again sparked an online buzz after being captured on camera letting loose on the dance floor with various women.

In the clip, the seasoned politician is seen joining the women on the dance floor as they dance to Kamba Benga music.

They pulled off lively dance moves, with the MP appearing to be thoroughly enjoying himself.

Mulyungi’s appetite for women is well-known, with reports alleging that his ex-wife, Doreen Majala, divorced him over claims of infidelity.

Watch the video.



