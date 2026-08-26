“She is pregnant for my husband” - A married woman goes on a ranting spree and exposes a beautiful yellow yellow LADY who has wrecked her marriage (PHOTO)

Wednesday, August 26, 2026 - A married woman has taken to social media to accuse another woman of wrecking her marriage.
In an
explosive Facebook post, the woman claimed that the alleged mistress had been
mocking her by sending her private photos of her husband and openly confessing
that they were having an affair.
The woman
said the alleged affair caused disagreements between her and her husband,
adding that the situation became so tense that she and her husband once went to
the other woman’s house.
However,
she claimed the woman refused to open the door when they arrived.
She
further alleged that the woman is currently pregnant with her husband’s child
and is close to giving birth.
The
jilted woman expressed anger over what she described as the destruction of her
marriage and issued a strongly worded warning to the alleged mistress.
Check out the full post.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
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