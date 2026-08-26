ROSEMARY KIMWATU’s estranged husband, KEVIN MIGWE, accused of badmouthing her with her boss FAITH BASIYE, KCB Group Chief Risk Officer - They tormented her to death







Wednesday, August 26, 2026 - Fresh allegations have emerged surrounding the circumstances that preceded the death of Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) Head of Data Protection Rosemary Kimwatu, with a social media user accusing her estranged husband, Kevin Migwe, and his alleged side chick, Faith Basiye, of mistreating her.

In a lengthy social media post, the user directly addressed Migwe, accusing him of discussing Rosemary’s weaknesses with Basiye, who was her colleague and boss at KCB.

Rosemary encountered hostility at work from Basiye and faced further difficulties at home.

“I know very well uliambia her co-worker so many naughty things about her. Akienda kazi anakutana na your peace of mind anamtusi, akirudi nyumbani unamtusi,” the user alleged.

The user accused Migwe and Basiye of pushing Rosemary to the point of despair, leading her to death.

The social media user further claimed that Migwe celebrated Rosemary’s 40th birthday and flaunted endless PDAs online, despite knowing that she was going through hell.

Check out the post.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.