Red Alert! Government raises alarm over fake P2 emergency contraceptive pills circulating in Kenya





Friday, August 14, 2026 - The Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) has issued an urgent public health warning after detecting a counterfeit batch of widely used emergency contraceptive pills circulating in Kenya.

In a statement released on Friday, August 14, 2026, the regulator said routine surveillance uncovered falsified Postinor‑2 tablets, a levonorgestrel‑based morning‑after pill, under batch number T34197R.

The packaging falsely claimed to originate from European manufacturer Gedeon Richter Plc, which confirmed it had not produced or released the batch.

Two suspects have been arrested as multi‑agency teams trace the supply chain and point of entry.

“This batch of falsified Postinor‑2 may contain incorrect amounts of the active ingredient, no active ingredient at all, harmful contaminants, or undeclared substances, and therefore may not provide the intended therapeutic effect,” PPB warned.

The board has directed clinics, pharmacies, and wholesalers to verify all levonorgestrel 0.75 mg stocks, quarantine any suspected units matching batch T34197R, and report findings to the regulator.

The PPB stressed that sourcing medicines from unauthorized vendors violates the Pharmacy and Poisons Act, warning of legal action against distributors of illicit products.

Members of the public who suspect they purchased the affected batch have been advised to discontinue use immediately and seek medical guidance.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.