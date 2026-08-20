City hunk and gym rat accused of conning and stealing from Nairobi LADIES - He has invested on looks (PHOTO)





Friday, August 21, 2026 - A lady has come forward and accused a stylish man who appears to be a fitness enthusiast of preying on multiple Nairobi ladies and stealing from them.

The man reportedly presents himself as a well-connected individual with wealthy friends in Kilimani before luring his victims to dates.

According to the woman who exposed him, the man stole her phone and money before later hacking into her Instagram account.

She claims he then attempted to use her Instagram account to scam other women.

The woman has since reported the matter to the police and obtained an OB.

Check out her post on X.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.