Kenyan singer KAZ LUCAS opens up on why her mother warned her against getting married – “Don’t Get Married”









Saturday, August 15, 2026 - Kenyan singer Kaz Lucas has shared a deeply personal story about how her mother’s painful experience in an abusive marriage continues to shape her own views on relationships.

Speaking on a popular podcast, Kaz revealed that her mother carried a strong dislike for men and was very clear about her stance on marriage.

“My mom was in a very abusive marriage. She hated men; on her dying day she hated men, she was just like, don’t get married. She was so specific,” Kaz said.

She added that she had a haunting feeling her mother was going to die, which made her final words even more difficult to process.

“It is kind of sad, but I had a feeling my mom was going to die. She always wanted a kid; she never wanted marriage,” she recalled.

Lucas noted that her mother’s story was not the only example of troubled unions she witnessed growing up.

“All the women in my life, my aunties, all of them are divorced.

"Every single one of them. Except the ones that died, or their husbands died,” she said, adding that one aunt is now in her third marriage.

Kaz said these experiences gave her a different outlook compared to her cousins, who seemed to follow more conventional paths.

“I do realise that I experienced something from my cousins; I feel like they live in a conformative lifestyle and I feel like I didn’t get the same pressure,” she said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.