LADY steals the show at newly-launched Triple X Lounge in Kasarani - Who will marry her? Look at her outfit (VIDEO)


Monday, August 17, 2026 - A lady stole the show at Triple X Lounge, a newly-launched entertainment joint in Kasarani, as she danced the night away while rocking a figure-hugging dress that caught the attention of male revelers.

The well-endowed lady appeared charged up as she unleashed energetic dance moves alongside a female friend.

Her daring outfit has captured the attention of online users, with many saying it was quite revealing.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST. 

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