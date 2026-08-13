An elderly priest found dead in Lang’ata after reportedly taking his own life





Thursday, August 13, 2026 - Police in Lang’ata are investigating the death of an elderly priest who was found dead in circumstances believed to involve su!c!de.

The priest’s body was discovered in Lang’ata, Nairobi, before it was moved to the Montezuma Funeral Home, where it is being preserved pending a postmortem examination.

Police have launched investigations to establish the circumstances surrounding his death.

In a separate incident, police in Lower Yatta, Kitui County, are investigating the suspected suicide of a 70-year-old man who was found dead inside his house.

The deceased, identified as Matheka Mbaluka, was discovered at his home in Mingetoni Village on Wednesday, August 12, 2026.

According to police, Mbaluka had allegedly used a rope to hang himself inside the house.

His body was discovered by a resident identified as Micah Syokau.

No suicide note was found at the scene.

Police officers processed the scene before the body was moved to Kiusyani Hospital Mortuary, where it is being preserved pending a postmortem examination.

Investigations are ongoing in both cases as police seek to establish the circumstances that led to the deaths.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.