An elderly priest found dead in Lang’ata after reportedly taking his own life

Thursday, August 13, 2026 - Police in Lang’ata are investigating the death of an elderly priest who was found dead in circumstances believed to involve su!c!de.
The priest’s
body was discovered in Lang’ata, Nairobi, before it was moved to the Montezuma
Funeral Home, where it is being preserved pending a postmortem examination.
Police have
launched investigations to establish the circumstances surrounding his death.
In a
separate incident, police in Lower Yatta, Kitui County, are investigating the
suspected suicide of a 70-year-old man who was found dead inside his house.
The
deceased, identified as Matheka Mbaluka, was discovered at his home in
Mingetoni Village on Wednesday, August 12, 2026.
According to
police, Mbaluka had allegedly used a rope to hang himself inside the house.
His body was discovered by a resident
identified as Micah Syokau.
No suicide
note was found at the scene.
Police
officers processed the scene before the body was moved to Kiusyani Hospital
Mortuary, where it is being preserved pending a postmortem examination.
Investigations
are ongoing in both cases as police seek to establish the circumstances that
led to the deaths.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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