2 Government officials arraigned over forgery of academic certificates (PHOTOs)





Thursday, August 13, 2026 - Two former employees of public institutions were on Thursday arraigned before the Milimani Anti-Corruption Court over allegations of forging and presenting academic certificates to secure employment.

The suspects, John Murira Mwicigi, a former Security Supervisor at Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company (NCWSC), and Kevine Agweyo Okullo, a former Technician at Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital, were arraigned separately and denied the charges.

According to investigations by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), Mwicigi allegedly presented a forged Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) certificate purportedly issued by the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC).

The certificate indicated that he had studied at Githaiga Secondary School, despite investigations establishing that he was not a student there.

He is accused of using the certificate to secure employment at NCWSC and fraudulently acquiring public property amounting to Ksh15.86 million through salaries earned between 2007 and December 2023.

Following investigations, the EACC forwarded the case file to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), which agreed with the recommendation to charge Mwicigi with fraudulent acquisition of public property, forgery and uttering a false document.

In the second case, Okullo is accused of submitting a forged Certificate in Refrigeration Grade II Trade Test, purportedly issued by the National Industrial Training Authority (NITA), when applying for a Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning Technician position at the hospital.

He was charged with providing false information, forgery and uttering a false document.

The two suspects were each released on Ksh100,000 cash bail or a Ksh1 million bond with a surety of a similar amount as they await the hearing of their cases.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.