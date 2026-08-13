Who knows the owner of this vehicle - What he did along the Kenol- Thika Road is evil (PHOTOs)





Thursday, August 13, 2026 - A search has been launched for the owner of a vehicle accused of hitting a 13-year-old boy along the Kenol-Thika road before abandoning him a short distance from the scene.

According to information shared by the boy’s family, the incident occurred when the vehicle struck the 13-year-old, prompting members of the public at the scene to confront the driver.

The driver reportedly told the crowd that he would take the injured boy to hospital for treatment.

However, the driver drove for a short distance before dropping the boy off and leaving the scene without ensuring that he received medical attention.

The boy’s family has since reported the matter to police and obtained an Occurrence Book (OB) number at Kenol Police Station as efforts to identify and locate the driver continue.

Anyone with information that could help identify the vehicle or its owner is urged to share it with the relevant authorities.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.