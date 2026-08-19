Alcoholism nearly wiped out my entire family - Murang’a woman cries out and shows graves in the family compound (PHOTO)





Thursday, August 20, 2026 - Local media personality Ann Mathu has shared a heartbreaking account of how alcoholism has affected her family, revealing that four out of five graves at their family compound are alcohol-related deaths.

Mathu shared a photo showing the graves at the family compound while opening up about the devastating impact alcohol abuse has had on her family.

In an emotional message, she said the losses had been so severe that alcoholism had nearly wiped out her entire family, with four of the five graves reportedly linked to alcohol-related deaths.

She used her personal experience to call for greater action against alcohol and drug abuse, urging government authorities at both the national and county levels to treat the problem with the seriousness it deserves.

“For how long are we going to be silent about this?” Mathu asked.

“National Government and County Governments, it's time to pick up the campaign against Alcohol and Drug Abuse with the seriousness it deserves,” she wrote.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.