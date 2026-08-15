A LADY caught trying to steal from an elderly man outside Msafiri Lodge in Nairobi - She falsely accused him of refusing to pay her after MECHI! (VIDEO)





Saturday, August 15, 2026 - A dramatic incident unfolded after a lady was caught trying to blackmail an elderly man outside Msafiri Lodge in Nairobi’s downtown area and steal from him.

According to information shared online, the woman attempted to steal from the man, but her plans backfired after she was confronted by members of the public.

She is said to have expected the crowd to take her side because she is a woman, but things turned out differently.

Fortunately for the elderly man, the situation was brought to light before she could get away with his belongings.

Word has it that the lady claimed the man had taken her to a lodging for a good time and then refused to pay her.

She started causing drama, yet the man did not know her.

According to reports, she had simply stopped him along the street before the elderly man fell into her trap.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.