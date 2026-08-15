GACHAGUA’s wife, Pastor DORCAS, shows how she transformed the life of an alcoholic through her rehabilitation program - He is now a pastor (PHOTOs)





Saturday, August 15, 2026 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s wife, Pastor Dorcas Rigathi, has shared the inspiring story of a man who turned his life around after overcoming addiction through her rehabilitation program.

Pastor Dorcas celebrated the transformation of Joseph Mutitu Gachara, popularly known as Pastor Sejo, who has now marked three years of sobriety and is serving as a pastor.

Sharing his story, Pastor Dorcas said she first met Sejo three years ago when he was going through a difficult period in his life.

Through her boychild program, Sejo was enrolled in a recovery and rehabilitation program aimed at helping him overcome addiction and rebuild his life.

According to Pastor Dorcas, Sejo has since undergone a remarkable transformation, moving from addiction to sobriety and eventually finding a new purpose in serving God.

“Three years ago, I met Joseph Mutitu Gachara, popularly known as Pastor Sejo at a very different point in his life. Today, witnessing his transformation is nothing short of OUTSTANDING!” Pastor Dorcas said.

She added that Sejo is now standing strong in his faith and helping spread the Christian message after accepting Jesus Christ as his personal Lord and Saviour.

“God has taken him on an incredible journey: from addiction to freedom, from brokenness to restoration and from merely surviving to becoming a vessel for the Kingdom,” she said.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.