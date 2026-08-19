Shock as SHARON OTIENO’s family supports former Governor OKOTH OBADO’s plea for leniency ahead of sentencing for her brutal murder.





Wednesday, August 19, 2026 - Former Migori Governor Okoth Obado has appealed to the High Court for a lenient sentence following his conviction for the murder of Rongo University student Sharon Otieno.

Presenting a pre‑sentencing social inquiry report, Obado urged the court to show mercy, citing his advancing age, health complications, and the prolonged duration of the trial.

He told probation officers he has no prior criminal record and highlighted hypertension and persistent shoulder pain as medical conditions warranting leniency.

Obado maintained he played no role in Sharon’s death, though he acknowledged their past intimate relationship.

He said he respects the court’s verdict but disagrees with the finding that he was involved in the killing.

Expressing remorse, he pledged readiness to support Sharon’s family and pursue reconciliation.

He explained that he had intended to take responsibility for Sharon’s pregnancy once DNA testing confirmed paternity, and had directed his aide, Michael Oyamo, to manage logistics regarding her.

In a surprising twist, Sharon’s family told probation officers they do not oppose a lenient sentence.

They cited Obado’s ongoing financial assistance and efforts toward reconciliation, urging the court to allow him to fulfill pledges made to her parents, which they said would ease their financial strain.

The High Court will weigh the probation report, victim impact statement, and final submissions from both sides before delivering its sentence on September 16, 2026.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.