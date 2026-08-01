A Burudian national linked to phone theft syndicate in Likoni arrested with 74 suspected stolen phones (PHOTO)





Saturday, August 1, 2026 - A 37-year-old Burundian national is in police custody after detectives from Likoni Police Station dismantled a suspected mobile phone theft racket during an intelligence-led operation at the Ferry area in Likoni, Mombasa County.

Acting on credible intelligence, the detectives raided a mobile phone shop operated by the suspect and recovered 74 mobile phones believed to have been stolen from unsuspecting members of the public in separate theft incidents.

The suspect, identified as Prence Ndihokubwayo, was arrested and is currently being processed ahead of his arraignment in court.

Police believe the recovered handsets were stolen by phone-snatching gangs operating within the region before being sold through the shop.

Meanwhile, detectives have intensified investigations to trace the rightful owners of the recovered phones and establish whether the suspect is part of a wider criminal network involved in the theft and trafficking of stolen mobile devices.

Authorities have urged members of the public who may have recently lost their phones under suspicious circumstances to cooperate with investigators as efforts to dismantle the syndicate continue.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.