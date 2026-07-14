Vote for RUTO in 2027, he cleared Ksh2 million school fees for my son studying medicine in Dubai – ODM Senator urges locals (VIDEO)





Tuesday, July 14, 2026 – Vocal Kwale Senator Boy Issa Juma has stirred controversy after urging locals to support President William Ruto in 2027, citing the President’s intervention in clearing his son’s school fees worth Ksh2 million.

In the video, Juma disclosed that he had approached President Ruto during a visit to Kwale, seeking assistance to settle a fee balance for his son studying medicine at a university in Dubai.

“Three months ago, I had financial challenges and could not raise fees for my child.

“When the President came to Kwale, I explained my situation.

“He asked me to return the following day and collect the money. Isn’t he a befitting leader?” Juma told the crowd amid jeers.

The Senator argued that the President’s gesture extended beyond his family, claiming it benefited the entire county.

He insisted that Kwale residents should rally behind Ruto’s re‑election bid, saying his son’s future contributions would ultimately serve the community.

However, the remarks have sparked backlash online, with critics questioning the plight of ordinary Kenyans struggling with school fees without direct access to the Head of State.



