“Umekula Bibi Yangu Mara Ngapi?”- Husband confronts his wife’s Mpango wa Kando after catching them red-handed (VIDEO)





Thursday, July 9, 2026 - A dramatic video has emerged showing the moment a man trailed his wife and caught her red-handed with her mpango wa kando.

In the video, the furious husband is seen confronting the man, asking him how many times he had been meeting his wife.

He goes on to tell him that he learned about the alleged affair from his neighbour.

According to the husband, the man had been inviting the married woman to his home.

The woman appeared embarrassed as her husband also confronted her over the extra-marital affair.

He lamented that he had previously caught her cheating and chose to forgive her, warning that there would be serious consequences if he found her in a similar situation again.

However, he claimed she ignored his warning and continued meeting her lover in secret until they were eventually caught.

Watch the video here Link>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST.