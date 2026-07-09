A LADY storms a man’s workplace and demands payment after a night of fun - Lipia Mechi Kijana (VIDEO)





Thursday, July 9, 2026 - A man was left embarrassed after a lady stormed his workplace, demanding payment following a night they spent together.

According to reports, the man had picked up the lady for a paid encounter but later failed to honour their agreement.

The woman arrived at his workplace breathing fire and demanded that he pay her what she claimed she was owed.

In the video, the man is seen trying to calm her down with the help of his workmates, but their efforts prove futile.

The usually quiet office quickly turned into a shouting match as the lady confronted the man in front of his colleagues, leaving him visibly embarrassed.

Watch the video.

#dandarostreets WATCH: An embarrassing scene unfolded after a man was followed to his workplace by a sex worker who accused him of leaving without paying for the previous night's services.



The dramatic confrontation, captured on video, drew the attention of colleagues and… pic.twitter.com/QMGXoywZ5C — Dandaro Online (@DandaroOnline) July 8, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.