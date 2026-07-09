OSCAR SUDI’s girlfriend, MERCY MASAI, ditches tight outfits and wears a long oversized dress as she campaigns for the Kajiado Woman Rep seat - Anakaa Mumama Wa Soko (VIDEO)





Thursday, July 9, 2026 - Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi’s girlfriend, Mercy Masai, has hit the ground running after announcing that she will be vying for the Kajiado Woman Representative seat in the 2027 General Election.

The 30-year-old social media influencer appears to have changed her wardrobe, ditching the figure-hugging outfits she was previously known for.

She is now frequently seen wearing long, oversized dresses during public engagements as she steps up her campaigns for the Woman Rep seat.

Mercy previously gained attention on social media for flaunting her curvy figure in tight-fitting outfits.

However, she appears to have rebranded following the announcement of her political ambitions.

A video shared from a recent public function shows the aspiring politician dressed in a long, oversized outfit, a noticeable departure from her previous style.

Some social media users have speculated that the wardrobe change is part of a campaign strategy aimed at appealing to conservative voters.

Watch the video below.

OSCAR SUDI’s alleged girlfriend, MERCY MASAI, ditches tight outfits and wears a long oversized dress as she campaigns for the Kajiado Woman Rep seat pic.twitter.com/WrkTrPFOxW — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 9, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.