Siaya National Polytechnic students flaunt NYASH and killer dance moves during cultural day - Hide them from lecturers (VIDEO)

Thursday, July 9, 2026 - A group of female students from Siaya National Polytechnic put up an entertaining show during the college’s cultural day after taking to the dance floor and displaying their killer dance moves.
Dressed
in figure-hugging outfits that flaunted their ‘natural assets’, the students
left little to the imagination as they danced with their male colleagues.
Cheers
could be heard from the crowd as the students danced to a love song, with many
attendees enjoying the lively performance.
Watch
the video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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