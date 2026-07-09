Alikula Usiku Mzima Akakataa Kulipa - DRAMA as a broke MUBABA is confronted after refusing to pay for “MECHI’’ - Wasichana Wa Kujiuza Hawana Huruma (VIDEO)

Thursday, July 9, 2026 - A man was humiliated after he was confronted by a group of
ladies following claims that he had refused to pay for “mechi”.
The
man, who appears to be in his 50s, is said to have approached a woman seeking a
paid encounter.
According
to reports, he booked the lady for the whole night and promised to pay her an
undisclosed amount of money.
Trouble
reportedly started after he refused to pay the agreed amount.
The
woman then mobilized her colleagues, who confronted the man and roughed him up.
In
the video, the rowdy women are seen manhandling the man while demanding that he
settle the debt.
The
man tried to fight them off, but was eventually overwhelmed and paid after the
confrontation.
Watch the video below.
DRAMA as a broke MUBABA is confronted after refusing to pay for “MECHI’’ pic.twitter.com/BuPc7AM9Wk— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 9, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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