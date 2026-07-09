Alikula Usiku Mzima Akakataa Kulipa - DRAMA as a broke MUBABA is confronted after refusing to pay for “MECHI’’ - Wasichana Wa Kujiuza Hawana Huruma (VIDEO)





Thursday, July 9, 2026 - A man was humiliated after he was confronted by a group of ladies following claims that he had refused to pay for “mechi”.

The man, who appears to be in his 50s, is said to have approached a woman seeking a paid encounter.

According to reports, he booked the lady for the whole night and promised to pay her an undisclosed amount of money.

Trouble reportedly started after he refused to pay the agreed amount.

The woman then mobilized her colleagues, who confronted the man and roughed him up.

In the video, the rowdy women are seen manhandling the man while demanding that he settle the debt.

The man tried to fight them off, but was eventually overwhelmed and paid after the confrontation.

Watch the video below.

DRAMA as a broke MUBABA is confronted after refusing to pay for “MECHI’’ pic.twitter.com/BuPc7AM9Wk — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 9, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.