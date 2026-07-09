A BEN 10 spotted with his 60-year-old mzungu MUMAMA at the airport - Vijana Lazima Watoke Block (VIDEO)

Thursday, July 9, 2026 - A middle-aged man was spotted in the company of his 60-year-old mzungu girlfriend at the airport, leaving many with mixed reactions over their noticeable age difference.
In
the video, the man is seen warmly receiving his elderly partner after she
landed at the airport before helping her carry her luggage.
It
is believed that the woman had travelled to his home country to visit him.
The
man appeared unbothered as he walked alongside his partner despite attracting
curious glances from members of the public.
The
video has since sparked debate on social media, with many users sharing
differing opinions about relationships with significant age differences.
Watch
the video below.
Between a Tanzanian man and his alleged 60-year-old girlfriend at the airport— Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) July 9, 2026
pic.twitter.com/xqAnP8SHuH
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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