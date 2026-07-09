A BEN 10 spotted with his 60-year-old mzungu MUMAMA at the airport - Vijana Lazima Watoke Block (VIDEO)





Thursday, July 9, 2026 - A middle-aged man was spotted in the company of his 60-year-old mzungu girlfriend at the airport, leaving many with mixed reactions over their noticeable age difference.

In the video, the man is seen warmly receiving his elderly partner after she landed at the airport before helping her carry her luggage.

It is believed that the woman had travelled to his home country to visit him.

The man appeared unbothered as he walked alongside his partner despite attracting curious glances from members of the public.

The video has since sparked debate on social media, with many users sharing differing opinions about relationships with significant age differences.

Watch the video below.

Between a Tanzanian man and his alleged 60-year-old girlfriend at the airport

pic.twitter.com/xqAnP8SHuH — Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) July 9, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.