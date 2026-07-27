Ruthless Kenyan LADY caught on camera beating up her boyfriend like a burukenge for cheating - “Hutosheki?” (VIDEO)





Monday, July 27, 2026 – A viral video of a Kenyan woman assaulting her boyfriend over claims of infidelity has sparked widespread reactions on social media.

In the circulating clip, the visibly furious woman is seen repeatedly hitting the man while confronting him over the alleged cheating.

"Kwani hutosheki?" ("Are you never satisfied?"), she is heard asking before telling him to end their relationship if he was no longer committed.

Despite being on the receiving end of the blows, the man remains largely calm, making little attempt to fight back as he tries to reason with his girlfriend and urge her to calm down.

The incident has triggered mixed reactions online, with many netizens condemning the woman's violent behavior and stressing that domestic violence should not be tolerated regardless of the victim's gender.

Watch the video Here>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST.