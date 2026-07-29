Police crackdown on the notorious criminal gangs and goons in Mombasa (PHOTOs)





Wednesday, July 29, 2026- Police have intensified a crackdown on notorious criminal gangs and goons in the Coast Region, leading to the arrest and arraignment of 90 suspected gang members over the past two weeks.

According to the National Police Service (NPS), the suspects are linked to various criminal networks believed to be behind a series of offences that have threatened the safety and security of residents in Mombasa and the wider Coast region.

The ongoing operation, driven by intelligence gathering, surveillance, and coordinated multi-agency action, has seen officers pursue suspects believed to be involved in a range of criminal activities.

Police said the impact of the operation is becoming increasingly evident as security officers continue to maintain a strong presence in identified crime hotspots.

The National Police Service reaffirmed its commitment to restoring law and order, assuring residents that operations targeting criminal gangs will continue until those responsible are brought to justice.

The police also urged members of the public to continue working closely with security agencies by reporting suspicious individuals and activities to help keep neighbourhoods safe.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.