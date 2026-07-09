A clearer PHOTO of senior cop AGNES NDANU who assaulted her lesbian lover NICOLE OMONDI - Her father is a former police commandant! Msichana Anapenda Pombe

Thursday, July 9, 2026 - Senior police officer Agnes Ndanu is in the spotlight after she was accused of assaulting her girlfriend, Nicole Omondi, and pushing her from the sixth floor of an apartment in Thome, Kasarani.

The altercation reportedly happened after a night of heavy drinking.

Ndanu allegedly accused Nicole of cheating, leading to a heated argument.

It is now emerging that Ndanu is the daughter of a former police commandant.

She previously served as the Officer Commanding Station (OCS) at KICC Police Station.

However, she was reportedly demoted due to drunkenness and later deployed to a police station in the Ukambani region.

A clearer photo of Ndanu has since emerged, with some social media users commenting on her apparent love for alcohol.

See the photo below.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.