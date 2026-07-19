“Nothing Breaks a Man Kama Kugongewa” – Controversial Kenyan club host CIGGIE JOHNSON stirs debate with bold CONFESSION!





Sunday, July 19, 2026 – Controversial Kenyan club host and outspoken social media personality Ciggie Johnson has stirred heated debate with a bold confession.

“There is nothing that breaks a man kama kugongewa. Kurushwa doh haiumi kama kugongewa,"

(Nothing breaks a man like being cheated on. Losing money does not hurt as much as being cheated on,”) Johnson declared in a viral post.

While sharing the post, he added the caption “From experience”, hinting he endured both financial loss and romantic betrayal, but found being cheated on far more crushing.

The post instantly sparked heated debate, with netizens weighing in on whether betrayal or money loss leaves deeper scars.

Some rallied behind Johnson’s view, while others argued financial ruin is harder to bounce back from.











