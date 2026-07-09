LADY loses Ksh 600,000 to 4 Kalenjin fraudsters after being promised fake NIS job as detectives arrest the suspects (PHOTOs)





Thursday, July 9, 2026 - Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Central in Nairobi have arrested four suspects linked to an employment fraud syndicate that conned unsuspecting job seekers by falsely claiming they could secure jobs in the National Intelligence Service (NIS).

The arrests followed investigations into a complaint filed by a woman who reported losing Ksh 600,000 after being promised an NIS job.

According to investigators, the suspects made the scam appear genuine by issuing the victim with a fake NIS calling letter, falsely indicating that she had been successfully recruited into the intelligence agency.

Acting on actionable intelligence, detectives tracked down and arrested the four suspects, identified as Patrick Kibor, Moses Tarus Kibor, Humphrey Ngeiywo Kutuli, and Abraham Kimeli.

During the operation, detectives recovered several documents believed to have been used in the fraudulent scheme.

The documents have been forwarded for forensic examination to establish their authenticity and determine the full extent of the syndicate's operations.

The four suspects remain in police custody and are being processed ahead of their arraignment in court.

The DCI has reminded members of the public that recruitment into government agencies follows official procedures and does not require payment at any stage.

Anyone asked to pay money in exchange for a government job is urged to treat it as a scam and report the matter to the authorities immediately.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.