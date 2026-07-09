Cheeky waiter flirts with a MUMAMA as he admires her NYASH in viral VIDEO - Is this a married woman? (WATCH)

 


Thursday, July 9, 2026 - A video has surfaced on social media showing a light-hearted interaction between a well-endowed mumama and a waiter.

In the video, the waiter is seen flirting with the seemingly friendly woman and joking about her big "nyash."

At one point, he is seen pulling another seat next to her, joking that her "nyash" was too big to fit on a single seat.

The woman appeared to enjoy the playful banter and was even seen hugging the waiter as they shared a light moment.

Watch the video. 

The Kenyan DAILY POST. 

Tags

Post a Comment

0 Comments