“I am afraid my daughter will end up like my late sister STARLET WAHU, who was murdered at an Airbnb” - Pastor KANYARI expresses worries over SKY’s behaviour (VIDEO)







Thursday, July 2, 2026 - Controversial city preacher, Victor Kanyari, became emotional while remembering his late sister, Scarlet Wahu, who was murdered at an Airbnb after meeting a stranger through an online dating platform.

Speaking during a midweek service at his Kangundo Road-based church, Kanyari expressed concern that his daughter, Sky Victor, is following in the footsteps of his late sister.

Kanyari revealed that he recently had a sit-down with his teenage daughter, urging her to change what he described as her erratic behaviour, warning that he fears she could end up like Wahu if she does not.

“I had to sit her down and tell her to change her behaviour. I want to see her grow and become successful,” Kanyari said.

He added that he is working hard to give his daughter the best opportunities in life, including enrolling her in a prestigious school.

“I pay Ksh 500,000 per term just to ensure she gets the best education. I do the best for my kids,” Kanyari said emotionally while expressing his displeasure over Sky’s recent behaviour.

Watch the video>>> below

Reverend Kanyari to his daughter Sky: Tabia zako hazina tofauti na za my sister. Please change. I don't want to lose you. pic.twitter.com/W1b8QcJd1y — Omwamba 🇰🇪 (@omwambaKE) July 1, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST