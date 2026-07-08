“He cheated, I cheated back, Akanipiga” - NICAH THE QUEEN reveals why she broke up with Dr. OFWENEKE (VIDEO)





Thursday, July 09, 2026 - Gospel singer Nicah The Queen has opened up about the real reason her marriage to media personality and comedian Sande Bush, popularly known as Dr. Ofweneke, came to an end.

Speaking in a viral TikTok video, Nicah sought to set the record straight, explaining that although she had previously revealed that Ofweneke physically assaulted her, their breakup was primarily triggered by mutual infidelity.

"I know I said Ofweneke alinipiga, and yes, alinipiga. But alinipiga mara moja, si ati alikuwa ananipiga piga," she said.

According to Nicah, the incident happened after Ofweneke cheated on her, prompting her to retaliate by having an affair of her own.

"Reason alinipiga ni because alicheat, na juu mimi singeweza kumpiga, nikaenda nikacheat back."

She explained that when Ofweneke discovered she had cheated, he became deeply hurt and reacted violently.

"Vile nicheat back, akafind out. When he found out, akakasirika, akanipiga, tukaachana. That is it, so msimuone ati ni mtu mbaya."

Nicah went on to criticize netizens who continue to attack Ofweneke over her past allegations of abuse, insisting that the situation was more complicated than many people believe.

She said he assaulted her because he was deeply hurt after learning of her infidelity.

"Ilimuuma, ndio akanipiga, tukaachana."

She concluded by urging the public to stop portraying him as a bad person.

"He's not a bad person as you are all painting him. That is the whole point. Let him enjoy his marriage."

Dr. Ofweneke recently married Diana Ingosi in what is believed to be his third marriage.

His first marriage to Nicah The Queen ended in 2016, while his second marriage to Christine Tenderess came to an end in 2024.

Watch the video below.



