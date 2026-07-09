Embarrassing VIDEO of a popular Ohangla singer being chased away by his rich MUMAMA after a bitter fall out - Mwanaume Usiwahi Kubali Kuekwa





Thursday, July 9, 2026 - Popular Ohangla singer Koffi Macadory was rendered homeless after being chased away by his rich "Mumama," Lavender Achieng, following a bitter fallout.

According to reports, Lavender invited Koffi to Norway, forcing him to abandon his young family and music career.

She had reportedly been housing him and paying all his bills until recently, when their relationship ended.

Lavender shared a video chasing Koffi out of her house and urged him to move on.

She also alleged that Koffi had taken advantage of women in the past, saying this time he had "met his match."

“Hope you are telling people the truth. It's not the first time you are lying to people without them knowing you are forcing yourself mahali hutakikani.

“You are used to disrespecting women and using them, thinking you can do that to Nyi Ugenya.

“Ooyo. Ukiambiwa utoke, piga simu zako nje.

“When I warned you not to talk about me, whether in a good or bad way on TikTok while tapping the screen to get coins, you didn't respect that.

“You still let people talk ill of me on your platform just to make them send you Money Gun and Roses. Nikome & move on,” she wrote.









Watch the embarrassing video below.

Embarrassing!! A popular Ohangla singer was chased away by his rich MUMAMA after a bitter fallout pic.twitter.com/ZESzyHt9SA — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 9, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.