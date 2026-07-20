Hawa Wanapenda Mechi! Video of cheeky couple putting on a show in a Nairobi club sparks buzz (WATCH)





Monday, July 20, 2026 – A viral video of a young couple enjoying a night out at a popular Nairobi club has sparked a buzz on social media.

In the trending clip, the pair is seen stealing the spotlight with their energetic and unconventional dance moves as fellow revellers watch, amused and entertained.

Completely immersed in the moment, the couple danced with carefree enthusiasm, seemingly oblivious to the attention they were attracting.

The video has since generated mixed reactions online, with many netizens praising the duo for expressing themselves freely and enjoying the moment.

Others, however, responded with humorous remarks, joking that the couple's undeniable chemistry suggested their night likely ended on a high note.

Watch the video here: LINK>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST.