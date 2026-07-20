City scammer MADOLLAR MAPESA humiliates a high-end city slay queen after paid MECHI in a luxurious Airbnb - Airs her dirt on social media (VIDEOs)





Monday, July 20, 2026 - Notorious city fraudster Madollar Mapesa has embarrassed a high-end city slay queen after inviting her to his luxurious Airbnb for a paid meetup.

Mapesa locked the lady inside the house, recorded her without her consent, and later shared the videos on social media.

In the videos, the lady appears visibly distressed and is seen covering her face as Mapesa records her.

He later shared the clips on his Facebook account, claiming that despite being 22 years old, the lady spends time with wealthy older men in exchange for money.





Watch the videos below.

MADOLLAR MAPESA embarrasses a high-end city slay queen after paid MECHI in a luxurious Airbnb pic.twitter.com/ZnRSBDB6cr — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 20, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.