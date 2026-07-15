Governor SUSAN KIHIKA and her husband splash over Ksh 450,000 each on Category One tickets to witness Argentina edge out England in the 2026 FIFA World Cup (PHOTOs)





Thursday, July 16, 2026 - Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika and her husband, Sam Mburu, were among thousands of football fans who witnessed one of the biggest matches of the 2026 FIFA World Cup live as Argentina edged out England to book a place in the final.

Mburu shared the memorable moment on his Facebook page shortly after the dramatic match, posting photos from the stands alongside his wife.

The couple soaked in the electric atmosphere inside the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, where anticipation had reached fever pitch ahead of the highly anticipated semifinal clash.

They opted for Category One tickets, which cost $3,545 (approximately Ksh 458,333) per person.

Sam Mburu and Governor Kihika were dressed in Argentina jerseys and appeared overjoyed after the South American giants secured a dramatic victory.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.



