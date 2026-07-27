Former Nairobi Governor MIKE SONKO’s daughter SANDRA’s outfit sparks a buzz - Hizi Ni Gani Sasa? (VIDEO)





Monday, July 27, 2026 - Sandra Mbuvi, the daughter of former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, has once again sparked an online buzz over her fashion choice after a video of her doing an advert surfaced on social media.

In the video, Sandra is seen promoting a high-end restaurant in Nairobi, with many social media users focusing on her outfit rather than the advert itself.

The outfit quickly became a topic of discussion online, with mixed reactions from netizens.

While some praised her confidence, a section of social media users urged her to dress in outfits they felt better suited her body shape.

The video has continued to generate reactions across social media platforms, with users expressing differing opinions on her style.

Watch the video.



