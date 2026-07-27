CCTV footage captures the moment a lorry lost control in Kisii and rammed into roadside sellers (VIDEO)





Monday, July 27, 2026 - CCTV footage has emerged showing the moment a lorry lost control and rammed into roadside traders in Kisii.

Reports suggest the lorry was speeding when its brakes failed, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle.

In the video, the lorry is seen veering off the road before ploughing into traders operating along the busy roadside.

Several people were feared dead, while others sustained serious injuries in the horrific crash.

Emergency responders and members of the public rushed to the scene to assist the victims as rescue efforts got underway.

Watch the footage.

CCTV footage captures the moment a lorry lost control in Kisii and rammed into roadside sellers pic.twitter.com/FvpQKi3ssM — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 27, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.