A married woman from Bamburi busted having MECHI in a tuktuk at night! Ogopa Wanawake Wa Mombasa (VIDEO)





Thursday, July 9, 2026 - A married woman from Bamburi was secretly filmed having mechi in a tuk-tuk at night, and the video was later shared on social media.

According to the person who recorded the video, he overheard the woman telling the tuk-tuk driver that she had lied to her husband, claiming she was going to pick something from a neighbour.

After reportedly convincing her husband, she met up with the tuk-tuk driver, and the two had a brief encounter.

The tuk-tuk had been parked along a dimly lit road, making it difficult to clearly see what was happening inside.

In the video, the woman is seen stepping out of the tuk-tuk after the alleged encounter.

Watch the video below



