A married woman from Bamburi busted having MECHI in a tuktuk at night! Ogopa Wanawake Wa Mombasa (VIDEO)

Thursday, July 9, 2026 - A married woman from Bamburi was secretly filmed having mechi in a tuk-tuk at night, and the video was later shared on social media.
According
to the person who recorded the video, he overheard the woman telling the
tuk-tuk driver that she had lied to her husband, claiming she was going to pick
something from a neighbour.
After
reportedly convincing her husband, she met up with the tuk-tuk driver, and the
two had a brief encounter.
The
tuk-tuk had been parked along a dimly lit road, making it difficult to clearly
see what was happening inside.
In
the video, the woman is seen stepping out of the tuk-tuk after the alleged
encounter.
Watch the video below
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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