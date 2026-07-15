Controversial city preacher, Prophet JEREMIAH KIOKO, makes a killing selling ‘anointed apples’ to his brainwashed congregants - Each sold at 200 bob (VIDEO)





Thursday, July 16, 2026 - Controversial city preacher Prophet Jeremiah Kioko, the founder of Jesus Is Coming Deliverance & Healing Ministry, has devised a new way of enriching himself by exploiting his brainwashed congregants.

The self-declared prophet recently hosted an alleged miracle service at his church, where he distributed "anointed apples" to hundreds of his followers.

Each congregant had to part with Ksh 200 to receive an apple.

He claimed the apples contained "special powers" and encouraged believers to buy them.

In the video, the prophet is seen instructing his followers to bite the apple, warning that after taking a bite, strange things would happen.

“Wengine wataanguka, wengine watasikia kizungu zungu, wengine watapona na kukombolewa,” he says, as he boasts about his prophetic powers.

Watch the video.



