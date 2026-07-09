CHEBET RUTO almost breaks the internet after showing off her killer body - OSCAR SUDI Asione Huyu! (VIDEO)





Thursday, July 9, 2026 - A little-known Kalenjin lady has become a social media sensation after posting a video showing off her impressive physique.

Chebet, a fitness enthusiast and instructor, uses her TikTok account to document her fitness journey and promote healthy living.

In the viral video, she is seen working out at the gym while showing off her wasp-like waist and toned figure, leaving many social media users admiring the results of her dedication to fitness.

Watch the video.

Who is this chebet Ruto? pic.twitter.com/nW4X7brONk — Sifuna Updates (@Goldfield6) July 8, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.