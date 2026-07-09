Gen-Z teacher’s dance challenge with high school girls sparks reactions - Cautioned that TSC might issue him a warning letter (WATCH)





Thursday, July 9, 2026 - A Gen-Z teacher has left social media buzzing after posting a video of himself taking part in a dance challenge with high school girls.

In the video, the teacher is seen leading the students in coordinated dance moves as they jam to a popular pop song.

While the teacher appeared to have shared the video innocently to showcase his interaction with the students, a section of social media users warned that he could land in trouble with the Teachers Service Commission (TSC).

“This Gen Z teacher will soon be issued a warning letter by the TSC for causing distraction,” one X user wrote.

Another commented: “Ogopa TSC bana, and more so ogopa some parents... TSC can even scrap off his number from the system. As a teacher, kama unataka amani, funza na ujipe shughuli. Moves zako peleka joints za keg huko weekend.”

Watch the video.







