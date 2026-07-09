Gen-Z teacher’s dance challenge with high school girls sparks reactions - Cautioned that TSC might issue him a warning letter (WATCH)

Thursday, July 9, 2026 - A Gen-Z teacher has left social media buzzing after posting a video of himself taking part in a dance challenge with high school girls.
In
the video, the teacher is seen leading the students in coordinated dance moves
as they jam to a popular pop song.
While
the teacher appeared to have shared the video innocently to showcase his
interaction with the students, a section of social media users warned that he
could land in trouble with the
Teachers Service Commission (TSC).
“This Gen Z teacher will soon be issued a warning letter by the
TSC for causing distraction,” one X user wrote.
Another commented: “Ogopa TSC bana, and more so ogopa some
parents... TSC can even scrap off his number from the system. As a teacher,
kama unataka amani, funza na ujipe shughuli.
Moves zako peleka joints za keg huko weekend.”
Watch the video.
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