CECIL OUMA, the man shot dead by PS FIKIRINI JACOBS’s bodyguard comes from a humble background - His family lives in abject poverty (See PHOTOs)

Thursday, July 9, 2026 - Twenty-eight-year-old youth
mobiliser Cecil Ouma, who was shot dead by a bodyguard attached to Youth
Affairs Principal Secretary Fikirini Jacobs, came from a humble background in
Homa Bay.
Photos
shared on social media from his rural home, where mourners have gathered, show
mud-walled houses, painting a picture of the family's impoverished living
conditions.
Reports
indicate that Ouma was orphaned at a young age.
He later
moved to Nairobi to pursue an Engineering course at the Technical University of
Kenya, hoping to one day lift his family out of poverty.
Besides
his studies, he was actively involved in youth mobilization and also provided
security at political rallies.
Below are photos of his
family's rural homestead.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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