CECIL OUMA, the man shot dead by PS FIKIRINI JACOBS’s bodyguard comes from a humble background - His family lives in abject poverty (See PHOTOs)





Thursday, July 9, 2026 - Twenty-eight-year-old youth mobiliser Cecil Ouma, who was shot dead by a bodyguard attached to Youth Affairs Principal Secretary Fikirini Jacobs, came from a humble background in Homa Bay.

Photos shared on social media from his rural home, where mourners have gathered, show mud-walled houses, painting a picture of the family's impoverished living conditions.

Reports indicate that Ouma was orphaned at a young age.

He later moved to Nairobi to pursue an Engineering course at the Technical University of Kenya, hoping to one day lift his family out of poverty.

Besides his studies, he was actively involved in youth mobilization and also provided security at political rallies.

Below are photos of his family's rural homestead.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.