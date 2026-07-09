Wajir North OCPD, AUGUSTIN KAMARAIAH, accused of snatching junior officer’s girlfriend and ordering his transfer to continue with the relationship





Thursday, July 9, 2026 - The Officer Commanding Police Division (OCPD) in Wajir North, Augustin Kamaraiah, has been involved in a personal dispute with a junior officer.

According to a letter written by the junior officer to the Director, Internal Affairs Unit, the dispute began after the OCPD became romantically involved with his girlfriend.

The junior officer was later transferred to another police station, allegedly to pave the way for the OCPD to continue the relationship without interference.

The OCPD has also been accused of protecting bh@ng smuggling networks in the region.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.