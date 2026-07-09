Wajir North OCPD, AUGUSTIN KAMARAIAH, accused of snatching junior officer’s girlfriend and ordering his transfer to continue with the relationship

Thursday, July 9, 2026 - The Officer Commanding Police Division (OCPD) in Wajir North, Augustin Kamaraiah, has been involved in a personal dispute with a junior officer.
According to a letter written
by the junior officer to the Director, Internal Affairs Unit, the dispute began
after the OCPD
The junior officer was later
transferred to another police station, allegedly to pave the way for the OCPD
to continue the relationship without interference.
The OCPD has also been accused of protecting bh@ng
smuggling networks in the region.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
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