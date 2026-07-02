Anagawa Kama Njugu! Nosy neighbor snitches on popular social media influencer, NELLY MWANGI, for bringing different men to her house in the presence of her son

Thursday, July 2, 2026 - Popular social media influencer, Nelly Mwangi, better known as Geekon Fashion on Instagram, has reportedly developed a habit of bringing different men to her house in the presence of her son, raising concerns among some of her neighbours.

A nosy neighbour who lives in the same apartment reached out to blogger Edgar Obare through his Ongea platform and alleged that Nelly brings different men to her apartment almost every day for "mechi."

“I pity her son,” the source said, adding that while Nelly sets high standards on social media, she is allegedly too generous with her "goodies" in real life.

The Kenyan DAILY POST